SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,097,735 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 419,626 shares.The stock last traded at $21.26 and had previously closed at $21.17.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1,936.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

