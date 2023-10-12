SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) is Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ONEY traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,264. The stock has a market cap of $694.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.20. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $83.18 and a twelve month high of $102.74.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

