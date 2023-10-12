SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

MDYV traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.72. 22,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,579. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.73. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.