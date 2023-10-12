SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Reduced by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 2.3% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 105,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 48,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

MDY stock traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $452.16. 238,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,162. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.70. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $399.69 and a one year high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

