Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm currently has a “top pick” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $156.62 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.70.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

