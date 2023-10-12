Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Trading 2.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $190.00. Morgan Stanley currently has a top pick rating on the stock. Spotify Technology traded as high as $162.46 and last traded at $160.69. Approximately 463,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,822,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.57.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 35.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,921,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $5,481,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

