Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Trading 2.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $190.00. Morgan Stanley currently has a top pick rating on the stock. Spotify Technology traded as high as $162.46 and last traded at $160.69. Approximately 463,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,822,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.57.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.63.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
