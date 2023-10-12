State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.9 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average is $84.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.83.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

