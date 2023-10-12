State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 800 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock opened at $199.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.56. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $166.93 and a 52 week high of $222.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.55.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

