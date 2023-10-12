State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.4 %

TSCO opened at $204.31 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $187.29 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.03. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply



Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.



