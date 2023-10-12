State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edison International Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $64.96 on Thursday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.95%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.