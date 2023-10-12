State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,447,000 after purchasing an additional 348,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,594,000 after purchasing an additional 49,794 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,316,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,968,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $201.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.70. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $312.34.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBA Communications

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.