State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 4,100 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

