State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 22,694.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,424 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 2,293,208.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 848,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,321,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVR by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,650.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $678,832,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,832,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $6,178.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6,148.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,995.46. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,816.55 and a 1 year high of $6,525.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $123.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

