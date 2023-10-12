State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.06 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $125.68 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $192.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.36.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

