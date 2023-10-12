State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after acquiring an additional 182,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,988,000 after acquiring an additional 192,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,781,000 after acquiring an additional 94,906 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $513,164,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $144.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.90. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

