State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,644 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $93.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.64%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

