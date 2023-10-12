State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.24 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 75.44%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

