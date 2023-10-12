State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,351,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 805.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 128,859 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $104.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

