State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.67 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 160,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $83.02 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average is $75.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

