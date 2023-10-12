State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE AVB opened at $177.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day moving average of $180.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The company had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 74.24%.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVB

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.