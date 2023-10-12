State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 79.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $179.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.25 and a 52-week high of $212.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

