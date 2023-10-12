State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 118.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.62.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $82.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

