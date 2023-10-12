State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Xylem by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $92.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.63.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

