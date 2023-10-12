State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

Allstate Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ALL opened at $114.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.40%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

