State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 163.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $502.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.76. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $595.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.46.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $5,258,425.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 190,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,611,080.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $42,841,149. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

