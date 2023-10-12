State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,132,000 after purchasing an additional 78,630 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,506,000 after purchasing an additional 962,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,975,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,595,000 after purchasing an additional 156,688 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.63.

NYSE DTE opened at $97.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $122.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

