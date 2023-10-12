State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $391.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $417.85 and a 200 day moving average of $461.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.78.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

