State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WST has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.3 %

WST opened at $392.21 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $390.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

