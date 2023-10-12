State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,600 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in State Street by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in State Street by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,845,000 after purchasing an additional 139,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $65.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

