StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 6.6 %

AMS stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.14%.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.