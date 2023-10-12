StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

KOSS stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. Koss has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $7.20.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 63.37% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Koss by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koss by 43.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Koss in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

