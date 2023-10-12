StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Performance
KOSS stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. Koss has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $7.20.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 63.37% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
