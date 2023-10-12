StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
