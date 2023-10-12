StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

