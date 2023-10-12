StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Avinger in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Avinger Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. Avinger has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($8.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.35) by ($1.50). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 6,767.92% and a negative net margin of 208.86%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

See Also

