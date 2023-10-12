Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 92,045 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge comprises about 2.0% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 3.65% of Stoneridge worth $18,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 173.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

Shares of SRI stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,981. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $502.55 million, a P/E ratio of -55.12 and a beta of 1.38. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $266.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.13 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,579.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajaey Kased purchased 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,803.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,179.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

(Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.