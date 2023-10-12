Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $260.17 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $203.23 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.11 and a 200 day moving average of $286.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.77.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

