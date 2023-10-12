Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the September 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC lifted their price target on Swire Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 13th.

Swire Pacific Stock Performance

Swire Pacific Increases Dividend

Shares of Swire Pacific stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 47,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,262. Swire Pacific has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Swire Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.14.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

