Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 209.4% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Swissquote Group Price Performance

Shares of SWQGF remained flat at $184.50 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.18 and its 200-day moving average is $185.18. Swissquote Group has a 1-year low of $177.50 and a 1-year high of $185.18.

Swissquote Group Company Profile

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd provides a suite of online financial services to retail investors, affluent investors, and professional and institutional customers in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Securities Trading and Leveraged Forex.

