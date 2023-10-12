Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.02 and last traded at $40.02. 90,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 795,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.69.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -107.28 and a beta of 1.79.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 57.19% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In related news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $500,000,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, Director Charles Kane sold 31,344 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,571,901.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $500,000,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,148,540 shares of company stock valued at $514,038,308. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Symbotic by 66.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Symbotic by 23.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Stories

