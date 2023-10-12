T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Lifted by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.2% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TROW traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.09. 331,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,043. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average of $110.60. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

