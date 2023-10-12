TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TAAT Global Alternatives Stock Performance

Shares of TOBAF remained flat at $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. TAAT Global Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Get TAAT Global Alternatives alerts:

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand.

Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.