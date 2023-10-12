Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.51

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 319561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.24. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 28.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

