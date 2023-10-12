Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of SKT opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

