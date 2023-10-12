Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,738 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Target were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 22.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Target by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,759. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.76.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.