TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the September 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAVHY remained flat at $17.82 during midday trading on Thursday. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. alerts:

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

