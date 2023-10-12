TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in September

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TechnoPro Trading Down 3.3 %

OTCMKTS TCCPY traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,042. TechnoPro has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81.

TechnoPro Company Profile

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Other Businesses in Japan, and Overseas Businesses. The company provides design development and R&D in a variety of technical fields through engineer staffing, project-type, and outsourcing, including machinery/electronics/semiconductors/LSI/ FPGA; embedded controls/data science/AI/sensing; RPA, ERM, and cloud; IT networking, business applications, system maintenance, and operation; and chemical/ biochemical.

