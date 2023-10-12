Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Trading Up 2%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.66 and last traded at $41.31. Approximately 24,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 450,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 46.25% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $370.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Teekay Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10,816.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
