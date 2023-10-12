Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Up to $4.70

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.96. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 5,885,687 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ERIC

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.