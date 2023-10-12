Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, an increase of 115.1% from the September 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 995,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Up 0.9 %

TLSNY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.32. 49,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $5.81.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 16.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0899 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

