Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Down 1.9%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.04. 517,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,697,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Tellurian Stock Down 4.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $581.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.27.
Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.
