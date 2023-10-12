Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Down 1.9%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.04. 517,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,697,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Tellurian Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $581.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

About Tellurian

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter worth about $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 6.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 648,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 36,912 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.