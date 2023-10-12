Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,932,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,458 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Telos were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Telos by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,705,000 after buying an additional 321,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after buying an additional 21,036 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Telos by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,666,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Telos by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,541,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,537,000 after buying an additional 271,347 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Telos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $157.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.19.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $32.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John B. Wood bought 90,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $185,324.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,893,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,031,504.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John B. Wood bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,996.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood purchased 90,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $185,324.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,893,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,031,504.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 130,402 shares of company stock worth $283,174. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

